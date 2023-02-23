Ice accumulation causing downed trees, power lines in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Winter storm effects are being seen throughout West Michigan, but down in Kalamazoo County it's the ice that's causing the problem.

ROAD CONDITIONS: We are driving on US-131 towards Kalamazoo. The roads are getting better as we continue south.



It looks like salt the plows have put down is working well, considering it being just below freezing. We’ll keep you updated all morning as you wake up with us. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/abv2rlJBhb — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) February 23, 2023

Much of the area was coated with a thick layer of ice as people were waking up Thursday morning. It could be seen on trees, grass, fences and even vehicles.

Wide swaths of southern Michigan are without power. Consumers Energy saying an estimated 180,000 of its customers are in the dark.

In Kalamazoo County, around 35% of customers don't have electricity.

Consumers Energy crews have been working tirelessly all night. You're asked to be patient as they work to restore the power.

A good reminder for drivers is to leave early, take it slow and remove any distractions.