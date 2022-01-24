Watch
'I started shaking and couldn’t stop': Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 Powerball prize

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:38:54-05

LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man won a $500,000 Powerball prize.

Bruce Wall matched five white balls in the Dec. 29 Powerball Double Play drawing.

The 58-yer-old lucky player bought his ticket at the Augusta Shell gas station on East Michigan Avenue.

“I saw that I had matched the Powerball of 11 in the regular drawing, so I figured I had an $8 winner since I added the Powerplay option to my ticket,” said Wall. “When I scanned the ticket, I got a message that said I needed to file a claim.

“At first, I was confused, but then it hit me that I had added Double Play to my ticket. When I checked those numbers and saw I had matched five, I started shaking and couldn’t stop!”

Wall says he’s going to use his winnings to enjoy a more comfortable retirement.

“Winning means I am going to be debt-free, and I couldn’t feel more grateful or blessed,” Wall said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 5. Two winning tickets were bought in California and Wisconsin, respectively, and split a $632.6 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $82 million.

