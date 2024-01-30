Watch Now
I-94 crash shuts down Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo County

Posted at 6:53 PM, Jan 30, 2024
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County road is closed in both directions following a crash on I-94 Tuesday afternoon.

The closure affects South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, dispatchers say.

Motorists are advised to find a different route.

