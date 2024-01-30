NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo Actions Facebook Tweet Email I-94 crash shuts down Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo County Prev Next file photo By: FOX 17 News Posted at 6:53 PM, Jan 30, 2024 and last updated 2024-01-30 18:53:20-05 KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County road is closed in both directions following a crash on I-94 Tuesday afternoon.The closure affects South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, dispatchers say.Motorists are advised to find a different route.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Give A Book