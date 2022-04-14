Hydrant flushing in Kalamazoo scheduled to begin Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo says the Public Services Department will conduct hydrant-flushing operations through the rest of April.

Hydrant flushing is scheduled to begin Sunday, April 17 and last through Thursday, April 28.

We’re told most flushing operations will occur during the night between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The city adds flushing may also occur during the day between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. if needed.

The city says flushing is necessary to eliminate sediments in water mains, adding flushing will not impact water safety.

If tap water appears cloudy or discolored after flushing takes place, residents are advised to let the cold water run until it clears up.

Those with scheduled maintenance or construction projects during flush times are asked to call 311 or 269-337-8000.

