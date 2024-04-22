Housing Resources Inc. eyeing Lake Street site for POD community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to Housing Resources Inc. (HRI) the Kalamazoo POD Community could make its way out of storage and onto 2015 Lake Street, just west of the I-94 business loop.

The pods are designed to give people experiencing homelessness a place to lay their heads while they look for permanent housing.

The tiny homes were purchased for $1 million in 2021, but their arrival has since been pushed back due to issues with securing a location.

While the county was awarded $144,000 from its Homes for All housing millage earlier this month, HRI told FOX 17 it still needs more funds to actually secure the space. Specifically, it needs $1.65 million by June 30 and $5 million by the end of the year.

"We have a large population on our streets living outside right now, sleeping on the ground, that deserve somewhere to go and lay their head. And that's what this project is all about. And it's not the only one; we need many solutions," said Michelle Davis, executive director of HRI.

The lot sits right across from two businesses that worry about the location and safety. Davis says they plan to have informational sessions as the project progresses.

