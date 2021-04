KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say two homes were struck by gunfire in Kalamazoo overnight.

It happened just after midnight along along Fairbanks Avenue.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a total of five people, including children, were inside the homes at the time. Police say no one was hurt.

No suspects are in custody.

Call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 if you have any information.