Holiday Inn nixed as new Kalamazoo County shelter location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holiday Inn Express & Suites on East Cork Street will not be turned into transitional housing, but the county is not done with the project.

The plan was originally to turn the hotel into a shelter by mid-2025, but according to a conversation with Kalamazoo County Housing Director, Mary Balkema, FOX 17 now knows they're moving in a new direction.

According to Balkema, negotiations for the property 'didn't make it over the finish line'.

Now they're looking for a new location to house 1,400 people currently stretching the needs of the one main shelter in the county.

Kalamazoo County put in $3.5 million to purchase the hotel, with an additional $1.5 million coming from the city and $500,000 coming from Portage.

The funding allocated will used once they find a new home for the project that can serve the needs across the county.

"Homelessness does not know a jurisdiction. They're in every school system, and so the need is great," Balkema told us when the plan was announced.

Balkema estimates they will still be able to meet their mid-2025 timeline to open.

