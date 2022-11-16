Heritage Community offers smart tech apartments for senior citizens

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community in Kalamazoo started moving people in to their new senior living community, after two years of construction.

“This next generation of baby boomers really want to retire differently than their parents retired,” Jay Prince, president and CEO of Heritage Community, told FOX 17.

The $50 million project is a four-story building with 60 market-rate units— all powered by smart home technology.

“They can walk into the apartment and they can have their apartment fully customized to what their settings are. And then they can create different scenes of how they would like would like this apartment to react to them,” Prince explained.

Revel Creek offers senior citizens one to two-bedroom apartments between 881 and 1,597 square feet.

Each apartment features keyless entry, automatic lights and shades that open on their own. For retired couple Pam and Terry O’Conner, the spacious design and high tech features sealed the deal.

“We were attracted by the fact that you can operate literally your whole apartment— on, off, heat and everything from one little pad that stands on our counter,” Pam O'Conner, who lives at Revel Creek, said.

Revel Creek officials said 80% of their units are already filled.

