Healthcare officials say women should wait six weeks after getting COVID-19 vaccine to get mammogram

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Health officials are recommending women who get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine wait before getting a mammogram.

Early studies are showing the COVID-19 vaccine is causing swelling on the lymph nodes in about 10% of women.

Typically, a mammogram catches part of the underarm area, and enlarged lymph nodes can be a sign of breast cancer, so the vaccine could lead to some concern.

While they don't suggest you cancel your vaccine appointment or reschedule your mammogram, the Breast Imaging Director at Bronson Healthcare is asks you to be mindful of the timing.

"What we are recommending ideally is to get the mammogram before you get your first dose. That would be a good option. Alternatively to decrease chances of getting called back, waiting six weeks after the second dose is another option. Since we have a pretty good correlation with what is going on, I think what is most important is that women don’t delay their COVID shot," said Dr. Christina Jacobs, the Breast Imaging Director for Bronson Methodist.

Dr. Jacobs said women of average risk of breast cancer should start screening at age 40 and receive a mammogram yearly to detect any early signs.

