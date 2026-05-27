Health advisory issued for suspected harmful algal bloom on Austin Lake in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents near Austin Lake in Portage are being warned to use caution around the water after a sample tested positive for microcystin, commonly known as blue-green algae.

The Kalamazoo County's Health and Community Services Department says a water sample taken Wednesday tested positive for the substance, which is a type of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins. In response, the department has issued a public health advisory.

Exposure to microcystin can cause health problems, including skin irritation, gastrointestinal issues, and respiratory symptoms. People and pets should avoid swallowing lake water and direct contact with any water that appears blue-green.

The health department says water activities on the lake can continue, as long as people take precautions. Further water testing is underway.

You can read more about symptoms of illness from cyanotoxins here:

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