Guns, 100+ grams of fentanyl seized in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities seized three firearms, 110 grams of fentanyl, and copious amounts of what is believed to be ecstasy on Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told authorities executed search warrants on Lincolnshire Boulevard, North Church Street, East Maple Street and Hazard Street, where they discovered the aforementioned drugs and weapons.

KDPS says two male suspects from Kalamazoo are facing charges, which include possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, operating a drug house and firearms charges.

Those with information in connection to illegal activity involving firearms or drugs are asked to call the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team at 269-337-8880 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube