Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Gryphon Place hosting 8th annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Kalamazoo

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:11 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 08:11:44-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gryphon Place is hosting their 8th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Kalamazoo next Saturday. The walk is intended to bring awareness to the importance of mental health, especially after the pandemic caused an increase of stress and social isolation.

The 5K walk will start at Bronson Park through Downtown Kalamazoo, and end with a celebration, including food, live music, kids projects, and more.

Registration costs $30, and you can register here. Preregistration will close Friday, September 24th at noon, but you can also register day of starting at 8 a.m. at Bronson Park.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News