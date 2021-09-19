Gryphon Place hosting 8th annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gryphon Place is hosting their 8th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Kalamazoo next Saturday. The walk is intended to bring awareness to the importance of mental health, especially after the pandemic caused an increase of stress and social isolation.

The 5K walk will start at Bronson Park through Downtown Kalamazoo, and end with a celebration, including food, live music, kids projects, and more.

Registration costs $30, and you can register here. Preregistration will close Friday, September 24th at noon, but you can also register day of starting at 8 a.m. at Bronson Park.