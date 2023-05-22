Galesburg-Augusta school bus driver injured in parking lot crash

GALESBURG/AUGUSTA, Mich. — A school bus driver sustained injuries in a crash while transporting students from Galesburg-Augusta Middle School late last week.

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools says a parent failed to yield for one of the buses coming out of the parking lot Friday, May 19, prompting the bus driver to slam the brakes. The bus was rear-ended by another bus as a result.

We’re told five students were inspected for injuries and all returned home.

The school district says the bus driver was the only person involved who sought medical attention.

School officials extend their gratitude to staff members, bus drivers and first responders for their quick reaction time and for ensuring everyone was safe.

