Future of hockey, figure skating in Kalamazoo uncertain with rink's closure

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A long-standing chapter for the Kalamazoo ice sports community came to a close on September 12, 2025, with the shutdown of Wings West. For many area families who have built memories at the rink, the closure is more than just the end of a facility—it’s the loss of a home.

No family understands the impact better than the Budiwarman family.

“I’m actually born and raised in Kalamazoo. I grew up skating here,” said Connie Budiwarman.

Connie met her husband, Andi, at the rink when she was just 11 years old. “We met here, at the annex. I was 11. We’ve been friends ever since, and then we got married. So we’ve hung out at the rink our entire lives,” Connie said.

The family’s ties to Kalamazoo’s ice rinks run deep. Their son, Samuel, plays in a youth hockey league. “Yeah, kind of, because it was my childhood,” said Samuel, when asked if he would miss Wings West. For Samuel, hockey is a big part of his life. “Like, pretty big. It’s one of my main sports,” he said.

The Budiwarmans are also concerned about the potential closure of the Kalamazoo Event Center at the end of the 2028 season—a development that could be considered a double whammy following Wings West’s closing.

“Immediately, I felt sadness. Just because we have so many core memories there. Our kids have a lot of memories there,” said Connie.

Figure skating is another significant part of the family's life. Daughter Kayla, an accomplished skater, started lessons at age six. “Technically, I was skating since I was three. But I started taking lessons when I was 6,” Kayla said.

Kayla qualified for a national competition this year.

“I qualified second in the nation, I think..so yeah.” Asked about her competitive edge, she shared, “I got good last year,” and expressed concern about her future in the sport. “I’m like shocked about it. I didn’t think that this would happen. I’m also a little bit nervous. Like what if I can’t get enough ice time to be as competitive as I am?”

Connie taught figure skating for years, while Andi spent time as a coach.

“Is it safe to say on any given day, someone in your family is at one of these skating rinks?" FOX 17 Reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“Pretty much. Either I’ll see my brother, or I’ll see one of the kids. I’ll be coming in, and they’re coming out, or vice versa,” Andi said.

The Budiwarmans say their concerns extend beyond their own family to the larger skating community of Kalamazoo.

“I really hope that something will work out. There will be rinks for our generation and future generations to use,” Connie said.

As the city’s ice community faces an uncertain future, families like the Budiwarmans are holding out hope for more ice space and opportunities for generations to come.

