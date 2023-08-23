Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park to be held this Friday

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage has announced the return of Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park. Both events will be held this Friday.

Friday at the Flats will be held at the Celery Flats Pavilion (7335 Garden Lane) from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The food vendors will include Top Shelf Catering, Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company, Skinny Kenny’s BBQ, Teresa’s Kitchen, Blue Plate Food Truck, and Lazy Man BBQ.

Friday at the Flats will also have live music, including performances by Dogpatch Lullaby and False Atlas.

After Friday at the Flats, Movies in the Park will be held at the Celery Flats Historical Area. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair for lawn seating. The movie will begin around sunset at about 8:45 p.m.

Disney/AP This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)

The movie shown will be Disney’s animated film Encanto. The film follows Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), whose family members each have magical gifts. However, Mirabel herself does not have a gift. When Mirabel’s family members begin to lose their magical gifts, she tries to figure out why.

Encanto also stars María Cecilia Botero as Abuela Alma Madrigal, John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal, and Jessica Darrow as Luisa Madrigal. The film was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. It also features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also worked on the film’s story.

Encanto went on to be nominated for three Academy Awards. It was awarded an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park will be held on Friday. More information on the event can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube