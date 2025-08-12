KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Plain sidewalks on campus will soon be lined with hundreds of booths, for the 43rd annual Bronco Bash at Western Michigan University.

More than 500 community groups, vendors, nonprofits, local businesses, and student organizations come together for the occasion. As many as 20,000 people show up, according to the University.

And there are a lot of free giveaways.

A favorite among attendees is a refillable popcorn bucket. It's free, and works for refills at Celebration Cinema.

"Always exciting, we have our popcorn buckets that Bronco Bash is just known for," Assistant Director for Campus Engagement Tyler Maruschak said.

VIDEO:

Free stuff, community connection offered at 43rd annual 'Bronco Bash'

The marching band also performs.

“The community is celebrating a lot of big wins right now, we have the new president, we have the hockey championship,” Maruschak said.

Bronco Bash is also proving to be a learning opportunity for students like Alexandria Breuwer, who's a logistics intern.

“A lot of what I’ve been doing is a lot of Emergency Action Plan, heat plan, and also dealing with the map, and logistics with that. We have a lot of construction on campus right now, so dealing with the map, has been squeezing in tables, and making sure we can maximize everyone’s effort, and get a really good Bronco Bash in spite of the construction,” student Alexandria Breuer said.

It's also a family-friendly event. Parking is free.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube