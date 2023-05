KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Recovery Institute of Southwest Michigan (RISM) is scheduled to attend Art Hop in Kalamazoo on Friday.

We’re told they will be present from 5–8 p.m. on Westnedge Avenue.

The nonprofit says a COPE Network representative will offer free Narcan kits and demonstrate how to use them in the event of a drug overdose.

Power Group will also be on hand to recount their stories of recovery.

Guests may treat themselves to snacks and free alcoholic beverages, according to RISM.

