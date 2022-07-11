Watch Now
Four in custody after police chase ends in highway crash

Van Buren County Sheriff's unit file photo
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jul 11, 2022
2022-07-11 19:54:58-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are right now investigating a robbery that ended in a police cash and a fiery highway crash on I-94 outside of Kalamazoo.

The Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbot said that four robbery suspects were involved in a police chase Monday afternoon. Details about the robbery are still unknown, but the sheriff said that the police started the chase in Paw Paw, pursued the suspects through Lawrence, and then found the suspects crashed on I-94, just outside of Kalamazoo.

Sheriff Abbot also said that the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle, which rolled over and caught fire after the crash.

The suspects fled the scene, says Sheriff Abbott. With the help of a K9 unit, the police tracked down and detained all four suspects.

The four suspects are currently in custody.

This incident is still developing. Fox 17 will update this story when information is readily available.

