Four candidates named finalists for Kalamazoo city manager role, interviews set for next week

Kzoo City Manager Candidates.png
City of Kalamazoo
Four finalists for Kalamazoo's open city manager position: (from left to right) Elle Cole, Malcolm Hankins, Odis Jones, and Laura Lam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo announced four finalists for the city manager position.

There's Laura Lam, who's served in several leadership roles with the city over the past 15 years. Elle Cole, the current deputy city manager in the city of Saline. Odis Jones, a WMU alum with 30 years of experience as a city manager and economic development professional. And finally, Malcolm Hankins, the current city manager for the city of Des Moines, Iowa.

Now that the finalists are set, here's what's ahead: There's a public meet and greet next Tuesday, October 14 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at the Catalyst Center.

The next day, October 15, they'll be interviewed by commissioners at City Hall in a special meeting starting at 4 p.m.

The City Commission expects to extend an offer to its top candidate at its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 21.

Residents can learn more about the candidates or share feedback on the city's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

