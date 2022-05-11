Former WMU hockey captain charged in sexual assault case heads towards trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The case against a former Western Michigan University hockey player is headed towards trial.

On Wednesday, a woman who said he sexually assaulted her took the witness stand.

Paul Washe, a former Western Michigan University hockey captain, appeared in Kalamazoo County District Court.

After a victim of sexual assault testified, the judge said he found enough cause to bind it over to circuit court.

Washe is being charged with two acts of criminal sexual misconduct from December 2021.

#HAPPENING: The former WMU hockey captain Paul Washe is appearing in a #KalamazooCounty Court for his pre-examination.



He is being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting a student at an off-campus party. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/wEIoIVtn5u — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) May 11, 2022

Due to privacy purposes, Fox 17 has decided to not show the sexual assault victim's face or share her name.

In her testimony, she said the incident happened at an off-campus party on December 5, 2021.

She attended a party at a residence students call the "hockey house" due to many of the sophomore hockey players living there, she said.

The victim said she arrived around 1:30 a.m., and the party was taking place in various areas of the home including the garage and basement.

During that time, she said she became intoxicated and got sick.

She said as she came out of the bathroom from getting sick, Washe grabbed her by the wrist/hand area and pulled her towards the garage, out of the home and then into the basement.

She said there was only access to the basement from the backyard area. She said she had met Washe previously and went willingly with him not knowing what would happen.

Once she got to the basement, she said nobody else was down there. She said he brought her behind an H-VAC system in the corner.

She said they started kissing consensually, and then he started grabbing her and taking her clothes off.

As he was doing that, she said she kept telling him to stop and tried to put them back on.

"He unzipped my shirt and unclipped my bra," said the sexual assault victim. "I was asking him multiple times for him clip it. He wouldn’t. He pulled my pants down, and I was pulling them up. During that time I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to do this right now. Can we do it next week? Please stop.’ I was saying that I didn't want to do this," she said.

Lawyer: ‘Were you doing anything to your clothing at that point?'

"I was pulling them up and trying to clip my bra back on. Then he would respond and pull them back down," said said.

Lawyer: ‘When you say pull them back up and pull them back down, what is the them?’

"First it was my pants, then it was pants and underwear, and it just back and forth of that," she said.

According to documents, the victim reported the incident the following day after telling her family and a few friends.

The case is now headed to circuit court on both counts but the next hearing date has not yet been set.