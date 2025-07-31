Former WMU exchange student charged in 2010 sexual assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A former Western Michigan University exchange student from the Dominican Republic has been accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student 15 years ago.

Al Allan de los Santos Mueses was extradited from Florida earlier this month and arraigned this week on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The incident reportedly happened in March of 2010.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the victim immediately went to campus police and underwent a forensic exam, but no charges were issued at the time.

The case got a second look because of the Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, known as SAKI.

The team is in the process of investigating more than 200 cold case sexual assaults in the county between 1976 and 2015.

At last check, Mueses is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He's due back in court in August.

