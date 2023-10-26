Watch Now
Former site of AMC Portage Street 10 to reopen as KP Cinemas next month

Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 26, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former site of AMC Portage Street 10 will reopen in Kalamazoo next month, three years after closing its doors.

KP Cinemas, the building’s new owner, says the 10-screen theater has been vacant since October 2020.

We’re told renovation began in June 2023, complete with new equipment.

The updated building will be outfitted with reclining seats, hot food and a bar, according to KP Cinemas.

The theater is scheduled to reopen Nov. 10.

