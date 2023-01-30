Former Kalamazoo pastor sentenced to 1 year in jail

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A former Kalamazoo pastor convicted of sex crimes involving teenage boys learned his sentence Monday.

Stricjavvar "Strick" Strickland was sentenced to 12 months behind bars on Monday.

The former pastor at Second Baptist Church pleaded guilty to one count last August for knowingly offering to sell transportation services for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

Back in 2021, investigators said Strickland used his position at Kalamazoo Public Schools to contact and recruit teenage boys to engage in sex acts with his wife.

Strickland was originally facing 11 counts, including human trafficking and child abuse, but those were later dropped.

Charges against his wife were later dismissed as well.

