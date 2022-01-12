Bell's Brewery founder donates $1M to Boys & Girls Clubs of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Larry Bell, former owner of Bell’s Brewery, donated $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kalamazoo.

The nonprofit says the money will go toward their new building near the downtown area of Kalamazoo.

"Larry's long-standing support of our Clubs and his leadership in this campaign speak to success our programming can bring to young people," says CEO Matt Lynn. "As a member of our campaign cabinet, Larry will continue to work with us to reach our $9 million goal."

We’re told Bell became friends with the organization’s executive directors when the brewery first opened and that Bell has been a major supporter of the club ever since.

"Boys & Girls Clubs has proved to me they can deliver programs that work," says Bell. "I've been impressed by the stability of the organization and the vision for the future. I'm excited to see this new building take shape."

The nonprofit says the new 30,000-square-foot facility will include spaces for creative activities, health and wellness activities, study spaces, games and more. The building is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube