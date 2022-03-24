Food Dance to close its doors after 28 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A staple downtown restaurant in Kalamazoo has made the decision to close its doors for good, but not because of financial hardships.

Food Dance has served the area for 28 years, serving food farm to table and making all their menu items from scratch.

The owner, Julie Stanley said while the decision was hard to make, she is ready to retire and move on to that next chapter of her life.

She left a message to the community as she prepares to say goodbye.

"Just keep supporting local food. I think it is not trendy. It is what we need to do. Go to the farmer’s market, go to the farmer’s markets, go to the people who make their own products, that is so important. We will see what future lies in the restaurant industry," said Food Dance's Owner Julie Stanley.

Stanley said she is proud for what her restaurant has stood for the last few decades, and how it has introduced people to where their food comes from.

"When we first opened, nobody knew where their food came from. They didn’t care. They just knew it tasted good. I think, though that, through us, education, tasting alcohol, dinners, farm tours, all of that has really helped the community understand where their food should come from," said Stanley.

Food Dance's last day open will be April 9, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.