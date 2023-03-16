FlavorSum expansion project to add 51 jobs in Kalamazoo

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced 51 new jobs will be created as a result of an upcoming expansion project in Kalamazoo.

The Michigan governor’s office says FlavorSum LLC is adding 35,000 square feet to its building, which will allow them to add more resources and better fulfill the needs of companies specializing in food and beverages.

The expansion will come with new equipment, more storage space and more.

We’re told the project is estimated to generate $10 million in investment, supported by a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

“Response to our solutions model and the growth of SME food and beverage brands led us to expand our capabilities in Kalamazoo,” says FlavorSum President & CEO Brian Briggs. “FlavorSum’s mission is to deliver the flexibility of a small supplier with the resources of a major flavor company. The additional space allows us to continue fulfilling our promise.”

Construction is already underway. Full operation is expected to begin in August.

Visit FlavorSum’s website for career opportunities.

