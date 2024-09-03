Firefighters extinguish massive blaze at vacant Kalamazoo building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that consumed part of a vacant building in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of East Water Street before 6 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told firefighters arrived to find the back of the structure fully involved. They managed to stop it from spreading within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

KDPS explains the building had been vacant for more than 10 years.

It’s not yet known what started the fire, which remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with fire marshals at 269-337-8260 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

