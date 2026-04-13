Firefighter hurt while battling house fire in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety says a firefighter had minor injuries after a house fire Sunday night.

They got the call to Frederick Lane around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. They said the fire was starting to come through the roof when crews arrived.

One person lived inside, and they were able to get out safe. One firefighter was hurt and treated at the scene. They did not have to go to the hospital.

The home has been deemed a total loss. PDPS says the cause is under investigation, but it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

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