Fire in Oshtemo Township

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 10, 2021
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to Oshtemo Fire and Rescue, units were sent to a house fire on 10016 West J. Avenue last night. Initially, the alarm prompted a response from Alamo Township and Mattawan Fire alongside Life EMS.

Units found heavy fire coming from the home forcing crews to take a defensive strategy to stop the fires progression.

The home, and all its contents, suffered substantial damage. Fortunately, there were no injures to the occupants, but a trained therapy dog succumbed to the fire while the other escaped.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

