Fire in City of Portage apartment building

PORTAGE, Mich. — Fire Division and Pavilion Township Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find a two-story apartment building at Austin View Apartments with smoke coming from one of the bottom floors.

The cause of the fire was determined to be “combustible materials left on the stovetop” according to the press release. Fortunately, fire damage was limited, and all occupants of the apartment were able to evacuate.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100,