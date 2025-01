KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In a shocking start to the latter half of the year, students at Loy Norrix High School found themselves ousted from the building Tuesday.

Though put out quickly, flames were detected in a storage area of the B-Wing section.

Kalamazoo Public Schools tells FOX 17 no one was hurt and emergency crews were able to let kids head back to class soon after it was out.

