Fire destroys home, nearby vehicles in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was injured Thursday night after a house fire completely destroyed a home and nearby vehicles in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the fire in the 400 block of Phelps Avenue, where they arrived to a home “completely consumed” by flames, according to a news release Friday.

Fire suppression was complicated by active electrical wires that fell into the street, dividing firefighters.

Officers regrouped and had the flames extinguished 30 minutes later.

One resident suffered a minor injury while escaping the fire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire is still being investigated.

Anyone with information may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.