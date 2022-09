ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday.

The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene.

FOX 17 has contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for more information but is still waiting for a response.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

