Fire burns through multiple units in Kalamazoo apartment building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several units burned during an apartment building fire Thursday night in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded about 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Candlewyk Drive, according to a news release Friday.

When officers arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the building.

KDPS says the fire was contained to “several” apartments within the building.

Public Safety officers were able to bring the fire under control within 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

Anyone with information may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.