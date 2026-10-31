Family says ‘Jermany got justice’ after life sentence in 15-month-old girl's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Tiffany Moore has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of 15-month-old Jermany Coleman, nearly three years after the child was killed.

Watch Keenan's story in the video player below:

'Jermany Got Justice': Woman gets life without parole in 15-month-old’s death

Moore was previously found guilty of felony murder, second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with Jermany’s October 2023 death.

On Friday, the judge sentenced Moore to life without parole on the felony murder conviction.

Moore was also sentenced to 35 to 50 years for second-degree murder and another 35 to 50 years for first-degree child abuse. The judge ordered all three sentences to run concurrently.

FOX 17/Keenan Penn II

Before announcing the sentence, the judge addressed Moore directly, saying her actions showed no regard for the life of the 15-month-old child.

“You made choices and decisions that night with no regard to the sanctity of this small, innocent life," said the judge.

The judge also said Moore had shown no remorse and acknowledged that no prison sentence could undo what Jermany’s family had lost.

“No words, no actions, and no sentence will ever be able to fill the void or heal the hurt that you have caused.”

FOX 17/Keenan Penn II

Before Moore learned her sentence, members of Jermany’s family addressed the court about the impact her death has had on their family over the last three years. One family member described how Jermany’s absence continues to be felt during moments that would otherwise be celebrations.

FOX 17/Keenan Penn II Jermany's family inside the courtroom

“Birthdays and holidays are celebrated, but they’re not the same because silently we all wish Jermany was still in the midst.”

Another family member addressed Moore directly while holding a recording of Jermany’s heartbeat.

FOX 17/Keenan Penn II

“Here’s Jermany’s heartbeat. This is the heartbeat that you snuffed out, and I hope for the rest of your days you hear this heartbeat.”

Moore opted not to address the court before she was sentenced.

Outside the courtroom, Jermany’s family described Friday as a moment they had been waiting nearly three years to see.

Asked to sum up the day, a member of Jermany’s family put it simply:

“Jermany got justice.”

