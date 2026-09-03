Kalamazoo woman convicted of felony murder in death of 15-month-old girl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXMI) — A Kalamazoo jury has convicted a woman in the 2023 murder of a 15-month-old girl.

Jurors found Tiffany Briana Moore, 34, guilty of felony murder and child abuse in the death of Jermany Coleman.

The toddler died from blunt force injuries after being in Moore's care at a home on Michigamme Woods Drive.

The conviction comes nearly three years after Coleman's death.

“Today’s guilty verdicts are the result of years of dedication and perseverance by everyone involved in this case. We are grateful to the jury for carefully considering the evidence and reaching a verdict that holds Moore accountable. We also want to recognize the investigators who continued to pursue this case, as well as the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for its commitment to bringing this case forward and seeking justice,” said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division in a news release. “Most importantly, we recognize the tremendous loss suffered by Jermany’s family and loved ones. While no verdict can erase that loss, we hope today’s outcome provides some measure of accountability and closure.”

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30.

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