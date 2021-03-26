Family Health Center administers over 500 doses at drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many vaccination clinics have popped up around West Michigan including Kalamazoo County where they hosted a drive-thru clinic.

Hundreds of people turned up to get vaccinated through the Family Health Center.

Around 510 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were administered through a drive-thru clinic at Mayor's Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo.

Organizers said all of the time slots were fully booked.

"Just the fact knowing that I could be a carrier of it and affect other people. That really weighs heavy on me, so I decided I would come out to get vaccinated," said Sarah Brinkley who received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sarah Brinkley was one of more than 500 people to receive her first vaccine dose at the clinic on Friday, organized by the Family Health Center in partnership with Bronson Healthcare.

The process made her feel more comfortable to come out.

"The fact that we can stay in our individual cars and there wasn’t going to be a whole lot of public interaction, so I felt a lot safer separated," said Brinkley.

The Family Health Center said that was its goal.

"The benefit of a drive-thru allows the individuals to remain in their vehicles throughout the event, as well as the opportunity for our staff to maintain social distancing. We are outside in the elements, so we have the benefit of Mother Nature offering us some additional protection from COVID," said J.B. Williams, the Executive Director of Human Resources for the Family Health Center.

Among the vaccinated was FOX 17 Photojournalist Jason Walsh.

The entire process took around 30 minutes from start to finish.

As for those who qualified?

"We’re serving patients that are 50 and above regardless of health conditions, and individuals 18 and older with serious conditions," said Williams.

The drive-thru clinic also gave recipients of the vaccine a vaccination card and scheduled them for their next dose in 28 days.

The clinic was by appointment only.

If you're interested and qualify, Family Health Center will be hosting another clinic next Tuesday. Call (269) 488-0404 to register.