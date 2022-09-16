Fall Bike Celebration highlights beauty, safety needs in Southwest Michigan

A long bike ride is a beautiful and relaxing thing— especially as fall descends on Michigan.

Cue the 4th Annual Fall Bike Celebration!

September 16th—18th, cyclists in southwest Michigan are starting the fall color season with a celebration highlighting community and efforts to improve safety for cyclists everywhere.

The Fall Bike Celebration is a weekend of events from guided tours and scenic rides across the area, to a Farmer's Market Cycle-in where the first 30 cyclists to arrive at the Vicksburg Farmer's Market will get a $5 coupon to use at the market.

Organizers have planned tours of the Vicksburg's Historic Village, and several events to raise awareness of inventive ways to add safety for all cyclists.

Friday afternoon features a webinar on the City of Kalamazoo's Streets Design Manual— showing how roads and right-of-ways can be transformed to accommodate non-motorists and motorists alike.

New this year is the Kids Bike Rodeo. Organizers will check helmets and bike mechanics before sending kids out on a closed course full of realistic challenges that show them the rules of the road.

It all culminates in the Fall Bike Celebration Bike Tour— starting at Vicksburg's Historic Village, you can pick between riding Vicksburg's Quilted Trail, taking in scenic destinations like Shipshewana, Michigan's longest covered bridge, Scotts Mill Park, or village of Climax and more!

