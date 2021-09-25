Watch
Explore Portage parks with new bike-sharing service

City of Portage
Posted at 8:58 PM, Sep 24, 2021
PORTAGE, Mich. — A new bike-share program allows residents to rent bicycles within Portage’s park system.

BikePortage allows residents to rent bicycles from a bike station located north of the Celery Flats Pavilion along the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park Trail, the city tells us.

Officials say renters can pay to ride using the Movatic app, which unlocks the bike once payment is received.

We’re told renters must return the bikes to the bike station by the end of the day.

Portage bike rentals

