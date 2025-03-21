Watch Now
Enrollment open for free pre-K education in Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo RESA
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents are invited to enroll their young children in free, high-quality pre-K in Kalamazoo County.

Children who turn 3 or 4 by Dec. 1, 2025, are eligible for enrollment, according to Kalamazoo RESA.

We’re told students who receive quality pre-K education develop early skills in math and literacy as they learn how to manage stress and be social around other children.

Kalamazoo RESA says nine county districts participate in pre-K programs.

Options include:

Factors determining eligibility include age and income, among others.
Apply online or call 269-250-9333.

