Elementary schooler finds bullet on Comstock Public Schools bus

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found on a Comstock Public Schools (CPS) bus Friday morning.

An elementary schooler made the unsettling discovery and informed the bus driver soon after, according to CPS. The driver, in turn, notified the school’s principal.

We’re told deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) have been posted throughout the school district and will remain there for the rest of the day.

CPS commends the student’s actions and thanks KCSO for their quick response to the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube