Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Elementary schooler finds bullet on Comstock Public Schools bus

school-bus-21.jpg
file photo<br/>
File photo
school-bus-21.jpg
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 13:17:48-04

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found on a Comstock Public Schools (CPS) bus Friday morning.

An elementary schooler made the unsettling discovery and informed the bus driver soon after, according to CPS. The driver, in turn, notified the school’s principal.

We’re told deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) have been posted throughout the school district and will remain there for the rest of the day.

CPS commends the student’s actions and thanks KCSO for their quick response to the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather