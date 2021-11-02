Election Day: What Michigan voters need to know before heading to the polls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's Election Day across the country and in West Michigan.

This year is an off-year election with many mayoral races, commission seats to be filled and bond proposals.

Doors to polling locations across the state open at 7 a.m.

If you're planning on heading out, make sure to bring your government-issued photo I.D. along with you to help poll workers verify your identity.

If you don't have an I.D., you can still vote. Without an I.D. you will be required to fill out an affidavit stating you are who you say you are.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but want to vote at the polls must bring their ballot with them to surrender it. If you would rather by absentee, fill it out and drop it off at any designated drop box in your jurisdiction.

Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place said in the last year, voting behavior has changed to have more people voting like that.

"In May, we saw nearly 80% of those who voted, voted by mail or by absentee ballot. We continue to see, and I believe we'll continue to see that. Just looking at, you know, preliminary numbers, we know, we'll see likely at least 65% of the electorate voting will likely vote by absentee," said Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. around the state.

Stay tuned to Fox 17 both on-air and online for the election results on Tuesday evening.