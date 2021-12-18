Eleanor Street in Kalamazoo to close Monday after sewer overflow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Eleanor Street between Park and Rose Street in Kalamazoo will be closed Tuesday (Dec. 21) for storm sewer improvements, according to the Department of Public Services.

Personnel from the Department responded Friday (Dec. 17) after reports of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole, located at 1021 Hol Hi Drive.

After being notified of the incidient around noon, the blockage was removed in a few hours, as personnel estimate about 100 gallons of material discharged.

According to Public Services, normal flow conditions in the sanitary sewer have been restored, with the impacted area has been remediated.

The temporary road closure will impact drivers, while the sidewalks will still be open with permitted use by bycylists.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

