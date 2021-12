KALAMAZOO, Mich. — I-94 eastbound is shut down at Sprinkle Road on Friday morning as crews work to clean up after a rollover crash involving a semi.

All I-94 traffic will be re-routing off the highway at Sprinkle Road, according to the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

Officials say eastbound traffic is backed up to Westnedge (76 MM exit) because of the crash at the 83 mile marker.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.