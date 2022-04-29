Early morning house fire in Kalamazoo displaces family of 3

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 29, Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Shire Lane.

Responders observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home and were able to get the fire under control in around 10 minutes.

No injuries to the family or firefighters resulted. The Red Cross has assisted in temporary housing for the family of three. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.