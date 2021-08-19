Dye testing to investigate possible illicit discharges to Kalamazoo stormwater sewer system

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is testing its stormwater system downtown and wants to warn you that some of the local surface water might look a little funny.

That's because they'll be using tracer dye to investigate possible illicit discharges to the city's sewer system.

The Department of Environment of Great Lakes and Energy has been notified and the group approved of the testing beginning August 19 through August 24.

City officials say the dyes are safe and can prevent harmful materials from getting into local lakes, rivers and streams.

