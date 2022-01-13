Driver strikes business in Kalamazoo, occupants avoid injury

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 12:30 am on Thursday morning, Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 3100 block of S Westnedge Ave.

A mid-sized passenger vehicle was located having struck a business and penetrating through one of the walls. The business was occupied at the time, however, there were no reported injuries.

A 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for the hit and run along with an alcohol-related driving offense.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.