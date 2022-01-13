Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Driver strikes business in Kalamazoo, occupants avoid injury

items.[0].image.alt
Kalamazoo Police
Kalamazoo Public Safety Cruiser
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 07:09:51-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 12:30 am on Thursday morning, Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 3100 block of S Westnedge Ave.

A mid-sized passenger vehicle was located having struck a business and penetrating through one of the walls. The business was occupied at the time, however, there were no reported injuries.

A 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for the hit and run along with an alcohol-related driving offense.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time