Driver seriously hurt in Sunday morning Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Portage Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 64-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had sustained significant injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed and the driver was transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle showed airbag deployment and received substantial damage. The impact of the crash caused damage that required Portage Street to be closed to traffic between Alcott Street and Miller Road. Kalamazoo Public Safety is advising motorists to use an alternate route at this time.

Anybody with any information about this accident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety by calling (269) 488-9111 or Silent Observer by calling (269) 343-2100 or e-mailing www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

