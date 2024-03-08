Driver hits pole; in custody after drugs, stolen mail, stolen vehicle found

COMSTOCK, Mich — A man is sitting in the Kalamazoo County Jail after leading police on a chase just before 2 a.m. Friday, after reports came in of someone stealing mail along E H Ave near N 30th St in Comstock.

Kalamazoo County Deputies found the suspected vehicle— one that had been stolen from Oshtemo on Thursday.

The 29-year-old drove away when deputies approached, later hitting a utility pole on E Michigan Ave just east of North 33rd St.

The man then ran off, while throwing what police described as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine before being arrested.

The suspected drugs were seized, and mail from multiple addresses in Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties was found in the vehicle.

Comstock Fire Department and Life EMS were called in to assess the driver and help clean up the crash.

The suspect’s name has not been released, as he has not been arraigned on charges yet.