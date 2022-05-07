Driver dies after vehicle hits tree in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Schoolcraft woman died after the vehicle she was driving struck a tree Saturday morning in Texas Township.

At 6:49 p.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries in the 10800 block of South Eighth Street in Texas Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found that a 56-year-old Schoolcraft woman had been driving southbound on South Eighth Street when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the vehicle's lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said it was unknown whether alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

The Michigan State Police, Texas Township Fire Department and Pride Care EMS assisted deputies at the scene.

